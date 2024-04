Saratoga– Creamery Station, based in New Haven, CT and Ekoostik Hookah from Ohio stopped by at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs to jam and perform in front of their many fans on Friday, March 29. This was the first time in many years that Ekoostik Hookah returned to the Capital Region to perform as part of a Guthrie Bell Productions event.

