Do you hear The Sirens?

ALBANY – Berkshire County, MA singer-songwriter Sandy McKnight has formed a brand new all-female trio,The Sirens. The trio, featuring singers Elizabeth Berliner, Liv Cummins, and Wanda Houston, spent time at Overit Studios recording the vocal tracks for two new singles that they plan to release soon.

McKnight formed The Sirens during the pandemic and he wanted an all-women trio to perform his songs. It took McKnight several years to find the right women for the job.

The band is currently developing a live act and recorded two original songs using existing tracks and added vocals on Wednesday, March 13. On the existing tracks, McKnight played bass while Cumnins played the keyboard.

There are no plans to record a full-length album at the moment.

Most of the future tracks that will be released came from McKnight’s catalog, including several songs co-written by Cumnins and eventually, Berliner’s songs that were written several years ago when she previously performed as ‘Jaane Doe’.

“Sandy’s always recorded and he has been my producer since I ever did any music. He was always good at hearing arrangements and putting the pieces together in a production with the right musicians.” Cumnins said. “He told me that he heard Wanda and Elizabeth, like he could hear it in his head before we got back together and he put us together.”

This is the first time that McKnight has stepped back and let other singers interpret his music.He praised the trio for their great singing, tremendous stage presence, and years of experience entertaining audiences.

Cummins said that it has been a joy for her, Elizabeth and Wanda to sing the songs while making their own arrangements and finds the process to be a true team effort.

“There’s nothing more thrilling than working in harmony, with beautiful voices, beautiful original music, and the actual people who created that music.” Houston said. “It’s one of my most favorite things to do artistically.”

“There is so much joy at our rehearsals even after a tough day, we leave happy and feeling that sense of creating something positive, uplifting, and happy to share with the world.” Berliner said.

The trio will be a featured act at the Berkshire Busk 2024 in Great Barrington, M.A. Saturday, Aug. 17, and a few other shows to be announced. In the live shows, Cumnings will play keyboard/vocals, Berliner on acoustic & electric guitar/vocals, and Houston on percussion/vocals.

McKnight and the trio are all based in Berkshire County. McKnight and Cumnins reside in Lee, Berliner in Great Barrington, and Houston in Sheffield. Cumnings worked with both Berliner and Houston through their work in the original live comedy, music-variety show, The Berserkshires, co-created by Cumnins and McKnight.

All three ladies have achieved their own successes prior to forming The Sirens. While living in Los Angeles, C.A., she worked with writers for Paramount on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine as an assistant writer. Through a writing workshop, she met McKnight, her future husband, and together, teamed up on producing Cumnin’s first solo album, Some Days.

Houston, who has performed professionally throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia, has performed on Broadway, films, T.V. and recordings and has worked alongside notable names as Michael Jackson, Barbara Streisand, Natalie Cole, and Patti LaBelle.

Berlinder, originally from New York, got her start in music performing as a teenager at Caffe Lena. Over the course of her four-decade music career, she worked with or opened for Bob Weir, Dwight Yoakam, Roger Fischer of Heart, and Tommy Chong. In the 1980’s, she was signed to Rhino/Rampage Records as the lead singer of metal band Crisis.

“The material that Sandy and Liv have written just wows me!” Berliner said. “Heartfelt positive messages with beautiful melodies that lend themselves to great harmonies. The chemistry that we have while working and interpreting this music is both undeniable and remarkable!”

In the near future, music fans can check out The Sirens on Facebook, as well as on BandCamp, and a 22records page on SoundCloud which will feature The Sirens music as more songs are recorded.

“The Sirens are already creating a buzz and we are just beginning.” Berliner concluded.