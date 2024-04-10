The show goes on

ALBANY — The iconic doors of the Spectrum 8 Theatre are reopening under the new management of Scene One Entertainment. The theater, which temporarily closed in 2024, is a mainstay of Albany’s Delaware Avenue neighborhood and has formed a decades-long legacy within the community.

Over the years, the Spectrum has forged a strong reputation for providing audiences with a wide variety of cinematic experiences. From independent films to upscale programming of the avant-garde, their diverse screenings have included international films, limited releases, and widely released features.

“The overwhelming response to the theater’s closing last month prompted me to move faster with the building’s owner to get the cinema reopened,” said Joe Masher, owner and CEO of Scene One Entertainment. This is the third theater operating for Scene One Entertainment in Upstate New York, after Scene One Movieland in Schenectady and Scene One Wilton Mall Cinemas.

Spectrum 8 Theatre was first opened in 1983 by two couples who previously owned and operated an independent movie theater, the Third Street Theatre, in Rensselaer. “I’ve been attending the Spectrum since Keith and his partners opened it in 1983,” said Masher. “I saw its first film, ‘Lianna’, when it was a one-screen cinema. I’ve been a giant fan of their operations since their start at the Third Street Theater.”

“We are very excited to hand over the reins of the Spectrum 8 Theatre to Joe Masher,” said Spectrum founders Sugi Pickard, Keith Pickard, Annette Nanes, and Scott Meyer.

“In moving the Spectrum forward, Joe brings a sense of excitement and competence,” they continued. “The Spectrum is an important cultural resource in the Capital Region, beloved by the community. We anticipate great things for the future of the Spectrum, and encourage everyone’s support.”

Masher emphasized that he has been working ‘very closely’ with the theater’s founders to bring the ‘heart and soul back into the Spectrum.’ In keeping with the spirit of the former Spectrum operation, Masher said that the theater’s art gallery will be reactivated and the monthly published calendar will return.

Scene One will also restore the selections that made the Spectrum’s concession stand a favorite for moviegoers: locally sourced cakes, pastries, cookies, gluten-free confections, real butter on fresh, hot popcorn, and mint brownies.

“Most excitedly, I’ve been entrusted with the secret recipe for the Spectrum’s famous mint brownies,” Masher noted.

“I said several weeks ago I was confident the closure of the Spectrum Theatre would be temporary, and I am thrilled we can finally announce that is indeed the case,” said Albany Mayor Kathy M. Sheehan. “I am so appreciative to Joe Masher and the entire team at Scene One for helping ensure the shows on Delaware Avenue will indeed go on.”

“I am honored that Keith and his partners have selected me to carry on their tradition,” said Masher. “They say you can’t go home again, but that’s not true.”