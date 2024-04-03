ALBANY – The Ten Broeck Mansion is looking for people to help keep their historic gardens and grounds clean by putting on the Friday Garden Day, held on Friday, April 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m.The event will allow everyone from clubs, schools, neighborhood associations church/house of worship, to organizations to assist in some light gardening; planting, mulching, weeding, and thinning plants. Gardeners of all abilities are welcome and those who are new to gardening are also encouraged to attend. Training will be provided on site to new gardeners. This event will occur rain or shine. For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com.