LAKE GEORGE – The Lake George Art Project is putting a local call for artists to take part in two exhibition opportunities (July, August, November, and December 2024) and six opportunities in 2025 at the Caldwell Lake George Library. Artists can submit their submissions to www.lakegeorgearts.org before the deadline on April 12, 2024. Those interested in learning on how to participate can reach out to June Waters, director of exhibitions at [email protected].