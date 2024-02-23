TROY – Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers. It’s also for Grateful Dead fans who went to No Fun in Troy on a holiday to listen to The Deadbeats perform Grateful Dead covers and songs from Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Reed on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

The Deadbeats performed their Valentine's Day show at No Fun in Troy, NY Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Close up of the poster for The Deadbeats Valentine's Day show held at No Fun in Troy, NY, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The "No Fun" drum kit being played by a Deadbeats band mamber at No Fun in Troy, NY, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Brian Mangini of The Deadbeats performing his Valentine's Day show at No Fun in Troy, NY Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Stickers and posters for upcoming events on the stage of No Fun in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

