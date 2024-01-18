TROY – Happy 2024!! The Rustic Barn Pub and its patrons said goodbye to 2023 with its New Year’s Eve dinner and music event, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024. Music was provided by local band, Soul Provider, and several special guests who joined in on the midnight fun.

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

click here to view the gallery