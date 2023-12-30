SCHENECTADY – Local musicians gathered together at Frog Alley Brewing Company to perform and raise money for AnimaLovers, a non-profit organization taking care of cats and kittens on Sunday, Dec. 17. According to event organizer and Lucid Street singer Cait Tizzone, $2,000 was raised for the cause.
Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518
Local musicians came together to raise money for cats and kittens at Frog Alley Brewing Company in Schenectady, NY Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.
