SCHENECTADY – Local musicians gathered together at Frog Alley Brewing Company to perform and raise money for AnimaLovers, a non-profit organization taking care of cats and kittens on Sunday, Dec. 17. According to event organizer and Lucid Street singer Cait Tizzone, $2,000 was raised for the cause.

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

