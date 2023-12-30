People near and far eagerly await December 31 so they can welcome the arrival of a new year. The final day of the year is a key dates on social calendars, and most individuals gather with friends or family members to count down to midnight.

Foods and beverages are important components of New Year’s Eve gatherings, no matter how many guests are in attendance. Finger foods and easy-to-share appetizers are ideal snacks to pair with cocktails or glasses of bubbly. This recipe for “Chicken Meatballs With Chipotle-Honey Sauce” from “Crock•Pot 365 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd.) from the Crock•Pot Kitchens can make for an ideal hors d’oeuvres for New Year’s Eve celebrations.