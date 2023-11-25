ALBANY – Get ready to groove and rock n’ roll at The Egg Performing Arts Center’s Hart Theatre as Groovin’-Classic Rock Legends makes its return.

As part of this year’s event, friends and family of Groovin Legends “LIVE”, as well as Veterans and first responders, can receive the two-to-one promotion off of the $44.95 seat admission price. The promo code for those tickets is GROOVIN, which allows anyone to purchase two VIP seats for the price of one. Buyers can purchase as many seats as they choose to with the promo code as long as two tickets are purchased, according to Classic Rock Productions founder Gary Weinlein.

If any odd number of seats are purchased under the GROOVIN code, they will be discounted at half price. Orchestra pit tickets start from $24.95, $34.95, and $44.95. Both the $34.95 and $44.95 tickets go with the two for one promotional deal.

Event goers can purchase their tickets by either going calling The Egg box office (518)-473-1845 to take care of the transaction or going to the box office on the day of the show, Saturday, Nov. 25 between 4:30-8 p.m. Showtime is 7:30-10 p.m.

About Groovin’ Classic Rock Legends

The Groovin’ Classic Rock Legends ‘Live’ recreates the 1960’s and 1970’s musical journey as one by one, local musicians portray the legends who help bring the classic rock songs to life. The Egg show will include for the first time, “The Eric Clapton Experience”, featuring vocalist and guitarist Tony Garza. Garza, who recently performed this past summer at the Rockin’ for Ronald benefit at Shepard’s Park, will perform songs from Blues guitarist Eric Clapton’s career in Cream and Derek and the Dominoes.

The remaining three musicians, Gary Weinlein (as Jim Morrison of The Doors), Fran O’Neill (portraying Linda Ronstadt) and Pat Ginnelly (portraying Carlos Santana) will also perform their tributes in addition to Garza.

This is the 12th year that the Groovin’ cast has performed a headlining show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J., as well as performing at major theaters and festivals in the Capital Region and the Northeast region recreating the sounds and sights of the 60s and 70s. for the past 15 years.

Will the Concerts Continue?

According to Weinlein, this possibly could be the last of the Groovin’ shows in the Capital Region. Although the Groovin’ shows have been in productions have been running for 15 years and will still headline at The Golden Nugget every year, Weinlein is tired. In December, he will be moving to Florida.

Weinlein also struggled with the promotion of the concert to the local police, sheriffs’ departments, firefighters, correction officers, as well as the hospitals and health care professionals. Although there has been a positive response about the show from local veterans, ticket sales had fallen to the wayside without the exposure to many first responder groups.

Weinlein encourages everyone, including veterans, responders, union workers, and fans and family of the Groovin’ show to attend the special post-Thanksgiving concert in appreciation to all local veterans, first responders, and all responders, and to experience an unforgettable journey down memory lane.

View the singers who will sing at The Egg…