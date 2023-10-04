ALBANY – Albany Capital Center held the Albany Veg Fest Sunday, Oct 1. Visitors from all around the Capital Region spent their time at the Albany venue eating plenty of healthy food and drinking beverages from area businesses and craft breweries such as Nine Pin Cider, Cafe Euphoria, Trader Joe’s, Bard and Baker, and many more.

Visitors also took part in face painting, taking selfies at the photo booth, listened to live music and presentations from speakers, raffles, and purchased merchandise from area vendors.

This was the 13th Annual Albany VegFest, the Capital Region’s largest and longest running vegan festival in Upstate New York.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

