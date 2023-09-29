TROY – Guitarist Zach Cohen is moving away from New York to Nashville, Tennessee to further advance his music career.

The Troy native and Tamarac High School alumni has been a staple in the Capital Region music scene for well over fifteen years performing live music as part of Rustic Barn Pub’s Second Sunday Bluegrass Jam, Jazz Night at 518 Craft, and recently at Twisted Fiddler.

A farewell jam was held for Cohen Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Troy’s newest music establishment, Twisted Fiddler (previously known as Slidin’ Dirty). Joining Cohen to open the jam session included hosts and jazz musicians, Joe Barna (drums, cymbals), Thom Avella (saxophone/flute), and Jason Emmond (upright bass/bass). The quartet performed a series of traditional jazz standards and several original songs written by Barna including “Champagne Boogaloo”, “Tom Tom”, and “The Mandate”.

Several of Cohen’s friends and musicians whom he jammed with wished him farewell and posed for selfies with him in between set breaks. Additional musician friends, including Alex Elias, singer Ada Kent, Steve Candlen, Liam Davis, Liam Bennett, Peter Annello, and others who joined in on the fun.

From traditional jazz covers and originals to blues tunes, there was something for the music fans to enjoy listening to on Tuesday. Several musicians turned “Call Me the Breeze”, “Gravity”, “The Way You Look Tonight”, and several Sublime songs into blues jams with standout soloing by both Annello and Cohen.

This was the first jazz jam session held at Twisted Fiddler.

The jazz session will be held every Tuesday night, starting at 7 p.m-8:15 p.m. with the host band and the jam session from 8:15-10 p.m. The event will be hosted by Joe Barna, Ian Macdonald (organ), and Justin Henricks (guitar). Although the event is free, donations are encouraged to support the musicians who are hosting.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

