TROY – The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy proudly presents Fence 2023. The member’s only exhibit pays homage to the times when art was hung on the iron fence surrounding the Collar City’s Washington Park.

An opening reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibit was held Friday, June 30. Jurors Yael Erel and Corinna Ripps Shaming choose between 50-75 pieces of art for the Fence Select, an exhibition curated from the works displayed in the Fence Salon.

All levels of skill and ability were represented in the exhibitions, with an array of mediums ranging from painting, drawing, photography, fibers, stained glass and sculpture.

The Fence Select will be on view from July 20 through August 3, with a reception for the exhibit to take place during Troy Night Out, Friday, July 28.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

