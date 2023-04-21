Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity to dance, eat and make a little noise. Often some well-crafted cocktails help celebrants to shake off their inhibitions and make the party a bit more festive.
Everyone should know how to make a margarita, especially those who plan to host Cinco de Mayo events. This version, courtesy of Liquor.com, puts a unique and spicy spin on the flavor profile of margaritas.
Spicy Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 lime wedge
- 2 jalapeño coins, seeds removed
- 2 ounces blanco tequila
- 1⁄2 ounce orange liqueur
- 1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
- 1⁄2 ounce agave syrup
- Optional: garnish rim with salt and jalapeño coin
Instructions
Rub the rim of a rocks glass with lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat (if desired), and set aside.
Add the jalapeño coins to a shaker and gently muddle.
Add the blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave syrup, plus ice, and shake until well-chilled.
Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a jalapeño coin if desired.