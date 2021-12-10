LATHAM — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady presented a check today in the amount of $17,100 to the American Cancer Society (Northeast Region) to support their mission to end breast cancer. The donated funds were raised during Rivers Casino’s PINKtober Stay, Eat and Drink Pink breast cancer awareness campaign in October, and included proceeds from special food and beverage sales, room packages at the Landing Hotel, and individual team member donations.

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with Rivers Casino here in the Capital Region” said Annemarie Dillon, Associate Director of Development for the American Cancer Society. “The money raised helps us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support through our local HopeClub and national resources.”

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in American women, and the American Cancer Society continues to support people in every community who have been affected by the disease. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer raises money to fund innovative breast cancer research; provides education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offers comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

“The battle against breast cancer is extremely personal for many of our team members and their families, and the work that the ACS is doing locally in providing essential resources, support, education and other services is so vital,” said Rivers Casino & Resort Director of Human Resources, Linda Waters. “Rivers Casino is extremely proud to do our part in supporting their efforts for local cancer patients, survivors and their families.”

Since opening in February of 2017, Rivers Casino team members have supported the American Cancer Society across their entire scope of work, providing food for cancer survivors attending Bon Appetit events at HopeClub, forming employee teams at events like Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and sponsoring distinguished events like Red, White, and Blue and Gala of Hope.