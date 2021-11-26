ALBANY — This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves return to center stage for the live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be at Albany’s Palace Theater for one show only on Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m.

Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical comes to the Palace Theater at 19 Clinton Avenue, Albany, on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.. Tickets start at $33.95 with VIP packages available for $88.95 (plus applicable fees) and are on sale now at www.palacealbany.org.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway’s In Transit, Disney’s Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line’s Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway’s In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon’s StoryTime Live) as director.

Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to the Palace Theater. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is a flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.palacealbany.org for the most up-to-date COVID safety protocol information.

While the show must go on, we are committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for our audience members, crew and cast members to enjoy this experience with an enhanced level of protection.

The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa’s North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. www.elfontheshelf.com

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com