EAST GREENBUSH–Senior setter Thomas Seedhom led the Bethlehem Eagles to a four-set victory over the Columbia Blue Devils on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with an all-around performance that included 28 assists, 9 digs, 5 blocks, 5 kills, and 2 aces.

The Eagles won by scores of 31-29, 25-17, 25-27, and 25-17.

Thomas Seedhom was supported by his brothers, senior outside hitter Jonathan Seedhom and senior middle hitter Stephen Seedhom. Jonathan Seedhom recorded 24 kills, 9 digs, 5 blocks, and 4 aces, while Stephen Seedhom contributed 12 kills, 6 aces, and 3 blocks. Sophomore setter Gehrig Monserrat also added 22 assists, 4 digs, and 3 aces in the win.

With this victory, Bethlehem has now won four straight matches, improving their record to 4-1. They are set to host Niskayuna on Friday before competing in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

In junior varsity action, the Jr. Eagles defeated Columbia 2-1 (22-25, 30-28, 25-9), extending their unbeaten streak to 4-0.