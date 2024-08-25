DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central School District Board of Education recently honored its outstanding spring student-athletes as Board President Holly Dellenbaugh and Superintendent Jody Monroe honored each athlete in a commemorative ceremony.

Each athlete was presented with an Eagle pin, symbolizing their exceptional achievements in various sports.

The boys baseball team made history by winning the Section II, Class AA championship, the program’s first in 25 years, and Bethlehem’s first-ever state team title.

They triumphed over Hauppauge in the NYSPHSAA Championship final, concluding their season with a 19-5 record. Coach Matt Rehbit received accolades as the Regional ABCA Coach of the Year and the Times Union Coach of the Year.

The team will be honored by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium this week.

The BC boys tennis team was celebrated for their remarkable season, finishing undefeated in the regular season with a 13-0 record and clinching their fifth Section II title in six years by defeating Shaker. Their success continued with a win over Section III Champions Fayetteville-Manilus, securing their place in the NYSPHSAA State Championships.

The doubles team, Aadi Ojha and Nyle Dennin, won the Section II Doubles Championship, also earning a spot in the state championships. The team’s coach, Steve Smith, was honored as the Times Union boys tennis Coach of the Year.

The girls track and field team also received recognition, with four members qualifying for the NYSPHSAA State Championship. Charlotte O’Meara qualified in the 800m and 1500m runs, as well as the 4×800 relay, joined by Logan Kuhn, Kate Bannigan, and Liv Pachter in the relay. Logan Kuhn also qualified in the 3000m run. The team was coached by Tucker Chrapowitzky.

The girls lacrosse team achieved notable success, becoming the Suburban Council champions with a 10-1 league record and winning their fourth Section II title in five years. They advanced to the NYSPHSAA Championships in NYC after defeating Niskayuna in the Section II Class B finals. Caroline Marrotta was recognized as a USA Lacrosse All-American for her superior skills, game sense, and sportsmanship.

In boys lacrosse, two players received individual accolades from USA Lacrosse. Dane Jones was named an All-American and will continue his lacrosse career at Bates College, while Bryce Morin was awarded the Bob Scott Award for his exceptional service to his team, school, and community. Morin will be attending the United States Coast Guard Academy in the fall. The team, coached by David Rounds, was celebrated for reaching the Section II finals.