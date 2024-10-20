BC Girls ranked fourth in the nation in Cross Country

Guilderland’s Smitas sets meet record

COLONIE – The Bethlehem Girls and Guilderland Boys Varsity Cross Country teams took top honors at the 54th annual Albany Kiwanis Cross Country Championships at Colonie Mohawk River Park, which hosted it for 21 years between the 1997-2018.

Bethlehem currently ranked number one in NY and fourth in the nation did not disappoint, posting a perfect score of 15.

The Eagle’s Charlotte O’Meara won the girls race, followed by Sophia Chromczak, Anna Chrapowitzky, Logan Kuhn and Kate Bannigan. Bethlehem also had two more, Tess McNamara (9) and Sidney Graham (10) in the top ten. Avery Grant of Voorheesville was sixth, Braelyn Cornell of Guilderland was seventh and Savannah Schmidt of Voorhesville was eighth.

For the boys, William Smitas, of Guilderland set a new meet record, running the 2.54 mile course in 13:09.9. Mikey Murphy of Bethlehem, Noah Johnson of Guilderland, Mason Curl of Voorheesville and Michael Versaci of CBA were the top five.

Calvin Howard of Bethlehem, Jack Marchese of CBA, Adam Judson of Shaker, Joseph Kosier of Guilderland and Maverick Kentz of CBA rounded out the top 10 slots.

The Varsity Boys race had a new name this year, the Ed Springstead Boys Championship, named for the long-time Shaker HS coaching legend. Springstead was in attendance to give out the winning trophy to Smitas.

Guilderland won the team event with 37 points.

Click here for the full results

Since 2018, the meet has jumped between The Crossings in Colonie and New Scotland Town Park in Voorheesville. On Friday, October 18 eight teams came together signifying the start of the Championship segment for the sport.

The Albany Kiwanis Club is once again sponsoring the event. Eight schools attended, including Albany, Bethlehem, CBA-Albany, Colonie, Guilderland, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Shaker, and Voorheesville.

