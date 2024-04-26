#image_title
LATHAM – The Shaker Girls Softball team hosted Troy High on Monday, April 15th. The Bisons’ energy was up but that didn’t discourage the flying horses as they took home the win 3-2.
Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography_
