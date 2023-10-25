DELMAR – The Bethlehem girls Varsity Volleyball team won a hard-fought battle with Niskayuna, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9 on Tuesday, Oct. 17. It was also
Senior Night.
Photos by Maya Queenan/ Spotlight News
Spotlight News is a division of Community Media Group, LLC. Our local offices are located at 341 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. You can contact us at 518.439.4949.
© 2023 Community Media Group, LLC - 341 Delaware Ave. Delmar, NY 12054.
518.439.4949
© 2023 Community Media Group, LLC - 341 Delaware Ave. Delmar, NY 12054.
518.439.4949