SPOTTED: Last Dual Cross Country meet for 2023

COLONIE – On Niskayuna’s Senior night, it was the Shaker girls that came out on top against Nisky and Colonie at Colonie Mohawk River Park on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The scores were Shaker 18, Colonie 37, Niskayuna 20, Colonie 38, and Shaker 24, Niskayuna 31. Top finishers: 1, Leonni Griffin (Sha) 16:22.20; 2, Mary Kate Cestaro (Nis) 16:33.93; 3, Charlotte Dunkel (Sha) 16:39.84.

The boys’ scores were Colonie 26, Niskayuna 31, Shaker 23, Colonie 34 and Shaker 22, Niskayuna 35. Top finishers: 1, Nicholas Thomas (Nis) 14:42.75; 2, Owen Conley (Colo) 14:43.40; 3, Robert DeLaCruz (Sha) 14:51.15.

Photos by John McIntyre/ Spotlight News.

