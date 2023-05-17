COLONIE – It was a great mental match up girls lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 9 for a great cause. Shaker won over Colonie in overtime 10-9. The players wore special jerseys for a special night. The scoring: Colonie-Abby Mesick-2-0,Kate McFeely- 2-2, Kate Boardman- 2-2, Natalie Boardman- 1-1, Shannon Coyle- 1-0, Stella VanZupthen- 1-0 and Emma Taylor 10 saves. Shaker – Jamie Martino- 3-0, Lindsey McCulloch- 2-2, Jenna Pollicino- 0-2, Nichole gialanella- 0-2, Lauren O’Hagan- 1-1, Cara Calicchia- 1-0, Kacie Pilla- 1-0, Annie Smith- 1-0, Natalie Bennett- 1-0 and Maeve Tobler- 7 Saves.

