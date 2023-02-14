COLONIE – The boys basketball game between Colonie and Albany on Friday, Feb. 10 was suspended in the second quarter after a coach became ill. The game was rescheduled for February 14.

Colonie assistant coach Ralph Tucker collapsed with chest pain on the bench with five minutes left in the first half and head coach Ken Dagostino called a timeout to stop the game.

Colonie’s on-site trainer jumped into action and helped stabilize Tucker until Colonie EMS arrived. Tucker was alert and communicating with emergency personnel as he was transported to the hospital.

The packed gymnasium was pin-quiet during the episode, but erupted as the Coach left the floor on a stretcher talking to paramedics.

According to Colonie Athletic Director William Roemer, Tucker is out of hospital.

“Coach is doing much better. He was able to meet with the team yesterday,” he said.

Due to the long break in play and high emotions, officials postponed the game. The game will be played at 6 p.m. and pick up where it was stopped.

Colonie was leading 24 – 20 with 5:05 left in the second quarter.

The pre-game festivities honored Colonie senior players and cheerleaders.

