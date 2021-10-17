CLIFTON PARK — The Bethlehem boys soccer team tied Shen 1-1 on the second to last game of the season and then finished off the regular season by beating Troy 5-0.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, two Section II perennial powerhouses squared off in Clifton Park.

Bethlehem scored first on an own goal — a Shen defender deflected the ball past goalie Noah Flint. Shen tied it up on a goal by Colin NeJame.

Flint finished with three saves for Shen and CJ Franchini had two saves for Bethlehem.

Bethlehem finished the regular Suburban Council season 9-2-4 and seeds for post season play are expected on Monday, Oct. 18, after this paper went to print.

