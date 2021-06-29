COLONIE — Thanks, in part, to a six-run third inning the 11U All Stars beat the Twin Town 10-1 on Monday, June 28, at the Cook Park fields in the village.

Cristiano Leto went 2 for 2 on the day, with an RBI, to lead the Colonie offense while Billy Tricozzi went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Chase Hufland went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Richie Szesnat, Mikey Giroux, Jagger Haas, Nino Dinovo and Justin Hubicki all added hits.

On the mound, Hass started for Colonie and went five innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking two. Leto pitched the final half inning in a game shortened by the 10run rule and gave up one hit while striking out one.

The 11U team lost to Tri-Village in the first round of the round robin All Star Tournament 4-3, and will play East Greenbush on Wednesday.

