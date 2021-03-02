ROTTERDAM — The Voorheesville boys basketball team travelled to Mohonasen on Tuesday, March 2, and walked away with a 67-43 Colonial Council win.

Tanner Tedesco led the Blackbirds with a game high 25 points and his teammate, Zaveon Little, had 24. Carter Paterson had six points, Carson Foley had five, Maddix Vink had four, Colin VanFricken had two and Adam Farney chipped in a point.

Nayshawn Williams led Mohon with 13 points while Alexander Gannon and Nick Iuliano had nine each.

Voorheesville will play at Schalmont on Thursday, host Watervliet on Saturday and play at Albany Academy on Thursday, March 11.

