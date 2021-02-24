LATHAM — Wrestlers from Shaker and Guilderland squared off for the first time during this abbreviated winter sports season on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

There was not a team score kept, and most wrestlers, JV and varsity, got two chances to compete during the 19 matches.

Shaker High had a pretty slick operation going to prevent the spread of COVID. There were two mats set up in the big gym down the hall from where wrestling usually competes.

After one match, students would spray the mat down with COVID-killing bug juice while the coaches and ref moved to the other mat. By the time that match was finished, the previous mat would be disinfected and ready for wrestlers.

Shaker grapplers were also wearing masks specially made to stay on during physical activity.

There is no regional or state matches this year but a number of schools in Section II are competing amongst themselves. The abbreviated “high risk” winter athletic season will run through March 13. Fall II, for sports that were not allowed to play in the fall of 2020, will run from March 7 to May 1. The spring season is slated for May 3 to June 25.

The results from Tuesday’s match are:

126: Caleb Juman (S) over White Myles (G): 6-3

126: Sameer Abbaszadeh over While Miles (G): pin

138: Brian Rezek (S) over Ethan White (G): 16-1

145: Zac Hagen (G) over Antonio Rezek (S): pin

145: Vincenzo Federici (S) over Aniella Kennedy (G): pin

145: Daniel Ralston (G) over Thomas Kita (S): pin

152: Konnor Dott (G) over Thomas Kita (S): 4-3

172: Ahmad Sameer (S) over Andrew Daigler (G): pin

172: Yohan Garcia (S) over Kenny DeGrocco (G): pin

172: Yohan Garcia (S) over Danny Gibney (G): pin

172: Dillon Blanchard (G) over Ahmad Sameer (S): 8-1

189: Tobias Wasserman (S) over Aidan McCarthy (G): pin

189: Jack Hladio (G) over Tobias Wasserman (S): pin

285: Zack Harrison (G) over A’Dante Bianchiano (S): 8-1

285: Antonio Cipollo (G) over Mahab Ashad (S): pin

285: Rocco Szemplinski (S) over Jack Hall (G): 4-0

285: Ahmad Farzah (S) over Zack Harrison (G): pin

285: Ryan Stein (S) over Justin Lamb (G): pin

285: Rocco Szemplinski (S) over John Gagan (G): pin

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the matches.