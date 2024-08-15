To the Editor,

Thank you to the men and women of the Bethlehem Police Department (BPD) for their dedication and service to the residents and businesses of Bethlehem. Your job is hard, and you deserve to know that your work is appreciated. Each day you put on that uniform you are making a difference in a lot of people’s lives.

Our police officers do so much more than just patrol our streets, they give back to the community in so many ways and understand that by working together, we make our neighborhoods safer and our community stronger. Last week’s successful National Night Out event at Elm Ave Park was the most recent example of how they are committed to building positive relationships with the community. During the year they also organize other community events like the annual Walk & Roll Fest, Bike to School events and of course the popular annual Lights in the Park Celebration that collects money and toys to help make sure families in need can have a special holiday season.

Over the past few years, I have gotten the opportunity to know our police officers and have learned how much they care about our community. I have also witnessed firsthand how they are building positive relationships with kids, at last month’s Coffee with Cop at Bliss I saw a young girl walk up to an officer with a big smile and say, “I know you, you came to my school to talk with us…”. That interaction shows that our officers are connecting with residents and doing a great job day in and day out and they deserve to hear a thank you, because now more than ever their job and their work is underappreciated.

To all our brave men and women serving on the BPD thank you for everything you do. Thank you for making that choice to protect and serve. Thank you for making Bethlehem a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

So, the next time you see one of our police officers around town walk up to them and thank them for their service, or simply wave and smile as an officer passes by. Let’s remember, our officers put their lives on the line every day to ensure a safe community for us all and thanking them is the least we can do to show our gratitude.

David R DeCancio

Bethlehem Town Board Member