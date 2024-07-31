Dear Editor,

Beacon Island is an 82-acre property owned by the Port of Albany, located in Bethlehem, bordering the Normanskill Creek and the Hudson River. The current island was created during the 1950s and through the 70s when river dredging and millions of tons of coal ash were dumped on and among three smaller islands in the Hudson River.

On April 25,2024, a new federal law designated Beacon Island as a Coal Combustion Residual Management Unit (CCRMU), mandating an official investigation and cleanup. This formal listing recognizes Beacon Island as a severe environmental threat due to the high likelihood of groundwater

contamination by heavy metals and the release of radon gas and gamma radiation into the air. According to the EPA, the danger zone now encompasses a SIX MILE WIDE circle from the island, including parts of Delmar, Albany, Rensselaer and Schodack.

Although the Port and the Town of Bethlehem seem to be in a state of denial, the next step in the resolution process is the filing of an applicability statement with the EPA, due November 8, 2024. This report will officially document the full extent of the disaster to the federal government. Identifying the composition of the contaminated soil, the extent(area and depth) of contamination, official testing and monitoring of air and water quality, and the prescribed cleanup plan are all vital priorities following the filing of the applicability report.

It is noteworthy that the new federal regulations supersede any and all New York State laws and permits, including those that allowed clear-cutting the forested area on Beacon Island in 2022 and the subsequent construction of a multimillion-dollar blast metallization factory complex. It is concerning that the Port, Town of Bethlehem and the NYS Department. Of Environmental Conservation, felt that the best way to deal with the toxic coal ash was to cover it with thousands of tons of aggregate and topsoil, which now must be removed along with the contaminated soil.

The Port of Albany’s website still describes coal ash as “a non-hazardous material.” This misrepresentation must be corrected.

Additionally, members of the Town of Bethlehem’s various boards(Town, Planning and Appeals), knowing the extent of the environmental disaster that is Beacon Island, have remained SILENT! Their lack of acknowledgement of this crisis is alarming. Where is their leadership, concern, and support for environmental justice? The Comprehensive Plan should reflect genuine intent, not just words on paper. Prioritizing industrial development over the health and well-being of thousands of families in the

affected area is both unwise and immoral. Perhaps it wasn’t such a good idea to have member of the Bethlehem Industrial Agency also serve as the chairperson of the Port.

It’s time for residents to demand action from our town boards and the Port. They must start working on a plan to protect our community during the legal and monitored removal of millions of tons of toxic coal ash from Beacon Island. Advocate for the health and safety of your loved ones.

Joanne Maier,

Glenmont

Editor’s Note: Please read this story.