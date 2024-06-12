Dear Editor:

On June 25, Democrats will hit the polls for primary elections. Early voting runs from June 15-23. We urge Bethlehem Democrats to support the candidates endorsed by the Bethlehem Democratic Committee. The BDC endorsed these candidates after an extensive candidate review process that focused on experience, job readiness, and Democratic values. These candidates know Bethlehem and can hit the ground running once elected:

Kent Sopris for Assembly District 107: Kent is an experienced policy leader and a seasoned expert on transportation, infrastructure, telecommunications, addiction and mental health. He has fought for reproductive rights as a longtime board member for Planned Parenthood and is passionate about climate policy as well as the issues facing working families like access to affordable childcare. Kent and his family live in Delmar and are active in the community through their support of St. Thomas Church, the Bethlehem Public Library, and Five Rivers.

Lee Kindlon for Albany County District Attorney: Lee is an experienced litigator and attorney who knows both sides of the criminal prosecution process and will bring trial expertise and a fresh perspective to the DA’s office as our chief law enforcement officer for the county. Lee is also a military leader who knows how to effectively lead and restore integrity to the DA’s office. Lee is a longtime resident of Bethlehem.

Jaime Czajka and Jill Faison for Albany County Family Court Judge: Among a large field of candidates and the opportunity to choose three family court judges, Jaime and Jill are both expert attorneys with decades of experience in the family court process. Both women are compassionate, thoughtful and will place the needs and safety of children and parents above all else. Jaime is a longtime Bethlehem resident, and Jill also resides in Bethlehem. Experience matters, and you have that with Jaime Czajka and Jill Faison.

Vote for experience, deep understanding of Bethlehem’s priorities, belief in Democratic values, and the ability to hit the ground running once elected.

Joanne Cunningham, BDC Chair

Sam Rogers, BDC 1st Vice Chair

Jeff Baker, BDC 2nd Vice Chair