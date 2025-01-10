The Magic of found family

Come have a magical moment with New York Times bestselling author TJ Klune as he chats about his Cerulean Chronicles, with special emphasis on his newest in the series, “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” an enchanting love story, masterfully told, about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place ― and realizing that family is yours.TJ Klune will discuss his writing during a Virtual Author Talk Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. along with why he believes it’s important to have accurate, positive queer representation in stories.

Registration is required. Visit bethpl.org to sign up.

Genealogy resources

at the library

Looking into your family history? Fold3 provides access to military records, including the stories, photos and personal documents of the men and women who served. It is a great companion to Ancestry.com for genealogical research.

You might also find what you’re looking for with HeritageQuest, which gives you access to U.S. census data and over 1 million genealogy and local history articles.

On our Local History webpage you’ll find even more resources, including our Spotlight newspaper archive and the New York Heritage digital collections.

Find all of these resources linked from our Research page on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org

Dog Man Party

Join us Monday, Jan. 20, from 2-3 p.m. for a very special Dog Man Party! Participants can enjoy some snacks while they work on a Dog Man-themed craft. Then

we will test our knowledge during Dog Man trivia.

Inclusible Games

The library is partnering with Inclusible Games Friday, Jan. 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for a game-playing event for adults of all ages and abilities. Come with friends or meet new ones. We will have a variety of games from simple to strategic. Beginners are welcome. A second session is scheduled for Feb. 28.