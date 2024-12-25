January Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in January:

Grade 6 Book Club – “Fins” by Randy Wayne White, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2 at VCHS school library;

MS Book Club – “When You Get the Chance” by Emma Lord, 10:45 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3 at VCHS school library;

Nonfiction Book Discussion – “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig, 6:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 13;

Fiction Book Discussion – “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin, 6:45 p.m., Wed., Jan. 15 and/or 11:00 a.m., Wed., Jan. 15;

Talk & Taste Cookbook Club – “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23

All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Games for All

The library is starting a new game program for adults of all ages and abilities. Please register to join us at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30. We’ll be playing board games that promote inclusion so our community can connect, build friendships and have fun together.

Creativity Lab:

Paper Circuits

Register to join librarian Debbie Sternklar at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 as we

learn how to make paper circuits using conductive tape, batteries, and LED’s. Creativity Lab is a monthly program for teens to unwind and make something creative at the library.

Dry January Mocktails

Adults are invited to register to join us at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, for this very popular mocktails program. You can learn how to mix up some tasty alcohol-free versions of your favorite drinks.

Happy Holidays everyone!!