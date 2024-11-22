A look at the renovation proposal

We’ve put together a short video to help you understand the building renovation bond proposal that will go before you in a Dec. 12 vote. The video details the types of renovations we’re looking at, in addition to the cost and other project details. You can watch it at bethpl.org/building-project- or on our YouTube channel.

Suggest a book

Can’t find what you’re looking for on our shelves or through reciprocal borrowing with our fellow Upper Hudson libraries? Bethlehem cardholders can suggest a title for purchase by the library. Chances are, if you’re looking for it, someone else might be interested in it too. Fill out the form at bethpl.org/patron-suggestions to make your request.

Get with the Times

Bethlehem Public Library is now providing full free access to the New York Times including News, Cooking, The Athletic, Games, Wirecutter, and the NYT archive. You can log in at the library or from home by creating a free account. This resource is funded by UHLS. To get started, visit our website at bethpl.org and click on the Research tab.

Holiday hours reminder

The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. The library will also be closed all day Friday, Dec. 6, for staff training.

Game on

Did you know that November is International Games Month? Playing low-tech board and card games is a great way to connect with others. Check out one of the dozens of board games available through our Library of Things. From Apples to Apples to Cataan, we’ve got something for every interest. Visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org/ to see what’s available.

Speak up with Pronunciator

There are so many benefits to learning a new language. While there are a lot of language-learning programs out there, Pronunciator, the library’s newest online language resource, takes a personalized approach to make learning work for you (without the hefty price tag). Just select the language and topics you love, the skills you want to build, and how much you want to study each day, and Pronunciator will build a personalized course just for you — in a matter of seconds. You can choose from over 160 languages to learn, including American Sign Language.

Bethlehem cardholders can access Pronunciator on the library’s Research page.

Playtime at the library

Pretend play helps children think symbolically and develop oral language skills. We believe toys and other learning activities are an important part of early literacy, and that’s why we make sure they’re available to our littlest patrons in the Children’s Place, so be sure to schedule a play date at the library soon to check them out. The Children’s Place is a comfortable, welcoming place where children and their caregivers can spend some time connecting with others.

While you’re here, don’t forget to browse all of the amazing picture books on our shelves so you and your child can bring a favorite story or two home with you.