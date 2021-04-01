Come join Ms. Lisa’s Musik on Saturday, April 17, from 10 to 10:30 am. “All Through the Town” will take us on a musical journey to celebrate spring with a morning of song and dance themed around the wonders of the season. Please register children ages 18 months to 5 years, with a caregiver.

Become a Career Cruising Expert

From career exploration to educational options to searching for jobs, Career Cruising is a comprehensive resource that empowers you to unlock your potential. Join us online Tuesday, April 13, at noon, for an overview of Career Cruising, where you’ll learn how to make assessments that identify career matches based on interests and skills; use our resources and tools to build your resume; get in-depth information on hundreds of occupations. Register online to receive your virtual link.

When to Claim Social Security

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP®, AEP® on Friday, April 23 at noon for this presentation about Social Security. Changes in the workplace and retirement savings over the last two decades have made it more important to understand and make informed decisions. Register online for the Zoom link.

— Lynn Kohler

Craft & Chat

Hello crafters! Grab your latest craft project, and join fellow crafters at 6:30pm, Tuesday, April 20, as we gather virtually for casual conversation about what we are working on and anything else that strikes our fancy. Register to receive the Zoom link.

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791. Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11am to 4 pm (518) 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup