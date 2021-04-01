GUILDERLAND — Calling all crafters, and wanna-be crafters! Guilderland Public Library has a new subscription service called Creativebug, full of thousands of award-winning video art, crafting and culinary classes taught by top designers and artists for all skill levels to enjoy. Throughout April, we challenge you to pick any of the thousands of classes available at https://www.creativebug.com/lib/guilderlandlibrary and create something! Fill out the submission form at http://bit.ly/GPLCreativebugCC and email a photo of your finished creation to [email protected] to be entered in our drawing to win a Joann’s gift card. The deadline is Friday, April 30, at noon. Happy crafting!

Closed for Easter

The library is closed Sunday, April 4 for Easter. No curbside services or return shed access will be available.

Curbside Kits

Stop by and grab a spring-themed storytime kit for your preschooler during curbside hours starting Monday, April 5, at 10 a.m. Each themed bag for ages 2-5 contains suggestions for eBooks, music, and rhymes to share, plus fun activities and crafts. No registration needed; one kit per child.

April is Poetry Month!

Our curbside kit for tweens and teens (grades 6-12) is the perfect way to encourage this creative side, featuring a magnetic poetry set and other tools to inspire budding wordsmiths. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your curbside kit starting Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Night Owls Online

Our next monthly Night Owls Online book discussion group is slated for Monday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome! We’ll talk about “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles. Please place a hold on this book for curbside pickup by calling 518-456-2400 or emailing [email protected], and register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate.

Computer Coaching & More

Are you getting the most out of your Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, or Apple TV? Coach Robin can offer customized help! Register for a one-on-one appointment Mondays (new day) at 6:30 p.m. or Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. on the Events tab of our website. Robin can also you navigate our Learning Express tool to craft your résumé. Using your GPL card, students and job seekers can create a free Learning Express account by going to https://guilderlandlibrary.org/learning-tools and clicking on “job tools.” Click on “Job and Career Accelerator” to build a custom cover letter or résumé and to find a career that matches your skills and interest, and “Career Preparation” to study for Civil Service tests, Nursing and Real Estate exams, and much more.

Candidates Sought

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees currently has four vacancies.

U.S. citizens residing within the Guilderland School District and at least 18 years old may download application materials at https://bit.ly/GPLBoardCandidates; email [email protected] or call 518.456.2400 ext. 112 for an information packet. All nomination forms are due to the Guilderland Central School District clerk by Mon. April 19 for the Tues. May 18 vote.

Tax & Printing Help

The IRS announced that individuals now have until Mon. May 17 to file their taxes. We have compiled a list of handy resources at: https://bit.ly/GPLTaxes. Federal and state tax forms and instructions are available for pick up during curbside hours inside our Normanskill Room. Please follow the signs onsite and use the side entrance.

We can print a document up to 20 black-and-white pages or 10 color pages at no cost to you, and deliver it curbside with our PrinterOn service. See https://bit.ly/GPLPrint for instructions. You can also use the PrinterOn app to send us your print jobs.

Part-Time Help Wanted

We are currently seeking part-time custodial help. The hours are mainly 5:00-10:00 p.m. including some weekends; compensation is $14.57 per hour. Please see https://bit.ly/GPLEmployment for further details. Interested individuals are encouraged to send their resume with references to: [email protected]

Phone and Hours

Call us at 518.456.2400. Pick up requested materials Mon.-Wed.-Fri. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs. 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Sat. 10:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. and Sun. 2:00-4:00 p.m. through the Normanskill Room side door. Return items anytime (except holidays) to the parking lot sheds. GPL is not currently open to public browsing. Our building project is about halfway done! See https://bit.ly/GPLbuildingproject for construction updates.