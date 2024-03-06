To the Editor,

As a representative who is deeply invested in the welfare of our community, I feel compelled to address the recent proposal by Gov. Hochul to cut Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding by $60 million. This decision is not only short-sighted but also detrimental to the safety, economic vitality and future prospects of our region.

I, along with fellow legislative colleagues, aptly pointed out the critical importance of CHIPS funding in maintaining our local roads, bridges and culverts. With local governments responsible for nearly 87% of New York’s roads, a robust state-local partnership is essential for infrastructure upkeep. Yet, Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget reduction fails to acknowledge the pressing needs of our communities.

The proposed cut of $60 million to CHIPS funding, coupled with reductions in other vital programs, falls far short of addressing our current infrastructure needs. It’s alarming to note that while the state’s budget tops $230 billion, the governor sees fit to slash funding for one of the most effective and popular programs designed to support municipalities. Adding further insult to New York residents is this comes with the news that Albany is allotting $2.4 billion to address the city’s self-inflicted migrant crisis.

Furthermore, the impact of inflation on highway construction costs cannot be ignored. With costs surging by 58.6% over the past 2.5 years, it’s imperative funding allocations keep pace with these realities. Neglecting to do so not only jeopardizes the quality of our infrastructure but also imposes greater financial burdens on taxpayers in the long run.

The economic implications of deficient roads and bridges are significant. They hinder business operations, impede job creation and place undue strain on property taxpayers. Investing in our local infrastructure isn’t just about repairing roads; it’s about safeguarding our economy, enhancing public safety and fostering long-term growth and development.

We cannot afford to ignore the $89 billion in unmet local infrastructure needs projected over the next two decades. This staggering figure underscores the urgency of increased investment in our roads, bridges and culverts. Every dollar invested in the CHIPS program yields substantial long-term savings, benefiting the middle class and contributing to economic stability.

It is imperative to recognize this as a nonpartisan issue affecting every New Yorker. Regardless of political affiliation, neglecting infrastructure is neglecting the will of the people. A bipartisan effort is needed to address our pressing infrastructure needs. It’s time to prioritize collaboration and investment for the collective benefit of all New Yorkers.

Therefore, I urge Gov. Hochul to reconsider her proposed cuts to CHIPS funding and instead prioritize the restoration of the $60 million cut, along with an additional increase of $200 million. By doing so, we can strengthen our local infrastructure and stimulate economic development, ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for all New Yorkers.

Scott Bendett,

Assemblyman 107th District