DELMAR – To the Editor,

I am writing with my concerns about Prop.6, on the general election ballot on November 2, 2021. As a resident, I am strongly opposed to this proposition. This referendum vote on whether the town should fund the complete streets engineering study and construction is one that has caused controversy, The solution is simple, vote NO.

My concerns are shared by many of my friends and neighbors. If the town funds this project, traffic will be out-of-control, making daily life more difficult than it needs to before all of us

The Town’s plan shows the road diet will decrease the number of cars on Delaware Avenue by roughly 4%. The daily volume on that stretch of Delaware (pre-pandemic) was about 18,000. 4% of that is 720. Commuters may stop driving on Delaware Avenue but won’t stop driving altogether. This causes a huge impact on the amount of traffic that will switch routes to Kenwood Avenue or other town roads, with at least 720 more vehicles a day.

It is doubtful that Kenwood Avenue residents and Tri Village Little League parents think an extra 720 cars, most in the evening commute hours, make sense for their road. I can assure you we do not want the extra traffic, we need to get to hospitals, schools, grocery stores in time so that we can live our lives. There is already a speeding problem on Kenwood Avenue, and the extra traffic will make it impossible for residents to get anywhere in a timely manner.

Although it is assumed that some commuters will start biking to work once the bike lanes are in place, the reality is that most Bethlehem and other commuters to Albany live extremely busy lives and need their commutes to/from work to be efficient. Many parents need to drop off and pick up their kids from school and day care in this 1.3-mile slice of Delaware Avenue – most cannot do this on a bicycle. Kids need a vehicle to safely transport them home. Not to mention, biking is not an effective way to get around in frigid winter temperatures or inclement weather. So, the idea that people in numbers big enough to impact climate change will stop driving in favor of biking, is just another fallacy.

I strongly suggest you highlight these reasons to vote NO on prop.6 in your media and arouse public interest for registered voters to do so as well. We all need to come together to keep our community safe, enjoyable, and beautiful for all residents.

Sincerely,

Jim Morrill, Delmar

