Need a break from winter doldrums? Stop by the library in person for a quick browse through our shelves for a fun movie, music CD, or book to pass the time — no appointment needed.

Check our website at colonielibrary.org for the most up to date information on safety precautions and hours. Plus, check out our event calendar to sign up for a wide variety of upcoming events for adults. From our fun for all ages March Reading Challenge, to Qi Gong, bread making, and seed starting, there’s a virtual event or take and make activity to suit many interests. On the hunt for a new job, or digging into computer projects at home? We’ve got you covered. Build new skills or level up existing knowledge with a large selection of free technology classes.

Access our calendar anytime at colonielibrary.libcal.com.

— Nathaniel Heyer