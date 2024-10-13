The Spinney at Van Dyke, a “55 and Better” active adult community in Delmar is excited to announce that all leasable units in the latest phase of the community are ready for move-in! With the addition of these most recent cottages, the community has expanded on the long list of amenities offered to residents as well. The most notable of these new amenities is the addition of Guest Cottages for Spinney residents. These cottages will allow for residents to host family and friends within walking distance to their cottages, making the presence of visitors much less work! For a nightly fee, guests will have their own furnished one bedroom, one bathroom cottage, equipped with a kitchen, washer/dryer, and all that’s necessary to enjoy a stress-free stay within steps from their friends or family members.

For Spinney’s four-legged residents, the property is excited to announce the completion of the community’s dog park! There are many “yappy hours” in the community’s future, allowing dog owners to meet one another, and for residents’ furry friends to form friendships as well. With the addition of multiple buildings, community walking trails have been interconnected throughout, providing for more distance to be walked amongst The Spinney’s beautiful park-like landscape.

The Spinney has also added a new unit layout called the “Eberhart” – a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom cottage all on one floor. The Eberhart has a direct-access garage, private front and back porch, and all of the in-cottage amenities one expects when living at The Spinney.

With all of these exciting enhancements and the addition of new cottages, The

Spinney at Van Dyke is excited to welcome all of the new residents to the property and to welcome those interested in taking tours to schedule appointments with our Leasing Office. Come learn why The Spinney at Van Dyke is the “Home to a New Generation” and see how our wellness and lifestyle programming can enhance your life.