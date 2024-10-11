DELMAR—Few things in life are guaranteed, but one universal truth is that we all face death. Although this topic makes many uncomfortable, end-of-life planning is essential.

In today’s world, death is often treated like any other life event—with opportunities to make money and for impersonal, overpriced chains to step in. This is where family-owned funeral homes truly stand out.

Ben Meyers founded Meyers Funeral Home in 1968, and today, his son, Stephen Meyers, runs the business. He takes pride in being one of the last family-owned funeral homes in Delmar and Southern Albany.

“When you come to us, you’re dealing with the owner whose name is on the sign,” Meyers said. “You get exactly what you want.”

Unlike chain funeral homes, family-owned businesses like Meyers Funeral Home don’t make commissions on a death. As a result, they’re willing to work closely with clients, doing their best to accommodate each family’s needs. Meyers also takes pride in educating clients about benefits they may not even know they have.

When a loved one passes, many questions arise. Chain funeral homes often lack the time or the answers, but Meyers Funeral Home is available 24 hours a day to provide immediate assistance.

“There’s no ‘let me ask a manager,’” Meyers said. “You’re dealing directly with the owner, and you get the answers on the spot.”

The costs associated with death can be overwhelming. However, if someone dies without assets or finances, Meyers Funeral Home accepts county Medicaid funerals, ensuring that everyone receives a dignified end to their life’s final chapter.

Meyers Funeral Home is one of the few remaining family-owned establishments, committed to keeping funeral costs reasonable.

“No one likes seeing the funeral director, the undertaker, or the tax man,” Meyers said. “If someone figures out how to change that, let me know.”

Meyers Funeral Home strives to make the inevitable meeting more personal, connected, and affordable.