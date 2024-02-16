ALBANY – With over a quarter century under its belt, Star Roofing continues to do its best for its customers.

Prior to roofing season starting this spring, Star Roofing has been in meetings with manufacturers to discuss material upgrades. With updated materials from manufacturers like Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and GAF, Star will have a wide array of products for their customers to choose from. Upgrades like these keep Star at the cutting edge of roofing installations.

“Many competitors have come and gone during this time,” Peter Wall said. “Star has been a consistent source of roofing excellence in the area.”

To celebrate Star’s 27th anniversary, they will be offering a promotion on residential roofing installations. The

promotion includes up to $1,000 off, and an extended warranty at no charge if qualified. This extends the warranty from a 10-year non-pro rated shingles only warranty to a 50-year non-pro rated warranty on the entire roofing system.

“We anticipate a heavy demand for roofing in 2024,” Wall said. “And we encourage our customers to call now to get an estimate under the preferred pricing and to get on schedule for sometime in the spring and summer.”

Star’s promotion will run until the end of May. With the winter weather soon to be over and people taking stock of their roof’s condition, it is important to get on the books now. All crews are manufacturer-certified and OSHA safety trained.

Star Roofing has stood the test of time, and they want the Capital Region’s roofs to do the same.