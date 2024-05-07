SELKIRK – Shawna Dawn Marzahl, born on November 25, 1970, in Quincy, Illinois, was the cherished daughter of Richard and Donna Neill of Warsaw, Illinois, and Carla (Richard) Browning of St. Louis, Missouri. Shawna’s radiant spirit illuminated the lives of those around her, leaving an indelible mark of warmth and kindness. Sadly, she departed this world on May 01, 2024, in Bethlehem, NY, leaving behind a legacy of love that will forever be treasured.

Shawna shared 12 wonderful years with her beloved husband Dennis, enjoying golf, cheering on the Buffalo Bills, attending concerts, and eagerly anticipating their retirement together.

Her heart overflowed with love for her family, whom she nurtured as a maternal figure to her four siblings before embracing motherhood herself. Shawna’s proudest moments revolved around her children and the joyous arrival of her granddaughter, Olivia Dawn, two and a half years ago. Though she gracefully accepted the impossibility of keeping pace with her lively siblings, Shawna’s vibrant spirit and infectious humor brightened the lives of those fortunate enough to know her.

A proud graduate of the Class of 1989 at Warsaw High School in Illinois, Shawna also earned her degree in Secretarial Sciences from Southeastern Community College in Keokuk, Iowa.

Professionally, Shawna exemplified dedication and integrity as the Service Coordinator for Kone Elevator, a role she passionately fulfilled since 2022. Her absence will be deeply felt, as her enthusiasm and honesty were integral to her professional demeanor. Prior to her tenure at Kone, Shawna made lasting contributions to OTIS Elevator, leaving an enduring impact on her colleagues.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Shawna found joy in travel, passionately supported the Buffalo Bills, admired Caitlin Clark’s prowess on the court, and all the moments on the golf course. Yet, above all, Shawna treasured the company of her beloved family, near and far.

Left to honor and preserve Shawna’s memory are her devoted husband, Dennis Marzahl; her cherished children, Victoria Dawn Calhoun and Daniel Mark Hufendick; her adored granddaughter, Olivia Dawn Calhoun; her loving parents, Richard and Donna Neill, and Carla (Richard) Browning; her siblings, Karrie (Crispin) Anderson of Urbandale, Iowa, Stephanie (Mark) Cress of Troy, Missouri, Kassie (Marion) Casey of Warsaw, Illinois, Tim (Stephanie) Neill of Hamilton, Illinois; her nieces and nephews, Mackenzie (Daniel) Sample, Alora and Oriana Casey, Kellen Anderson, Jensen Neill and Ridge and Kanyon Casey; her grandparents, John and Geraldine Neill of West Point, Illinois; her uncles and aunts, Jerry (Barb) Neill, Christine (Robin) Robbins, Carol Shoopman, Eldon (Holly) Neill, Peggy Neill, Carolyn Northrup, Greg Fuller, Larry Wilson, Lyndle (Glenda) Wedding, Kathy Peters; and numerous cousins and extended family who mourn her deeply.

Shawna now joins her father and mother-in-law, Claus and Ursula Marzahl, grandparents, Tom and Lela Wedding, Roger and Ruby Mulch, her Aunt Kathleen Fuller, and her Uncle Jim Neill amongst others who are truly missed in eternal peace.

Arrangements entrusted to Bates & Anderson Funeral Services 110 Green St. Hudson, New York. Visitation at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, May 07, 2024, from 4:00-7:30, followed by a funeral service at 7:30. An additional service will be held in Warsaw, Illinois at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MS Moments at msmomentsiowa.org, a nonprofit that held a special place in Shawna’s heart before and after her diagnosis in November of 2023.

May Shawna’s memory continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.