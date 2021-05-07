COLONIE — Diane A. Jabonaski, 79, passed away on May 3, 2021 at home, after 45 years living with and courageously battling MS. Her husband retired early from the Iron Workers Local 12 at age 55 to be Diane’s caregiver full time.

She was born on April 29, 1942 daughter of the late Dixon and Edna Colbert.

Diane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Diane worked for 7 years at the telephone company prior to starting a family. After marrying the love of her life, Diane spent her days at home raising her family while coping with her illness.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Stephen Jabonaski; children, Susan Fraley (Charles), Sally Espey (Steven), Stephanie Chapla, Stephen Jabonaski (Shawn Thibodeau); grandchildren, Zarrita Triolo, Christopher Chapla, Sean Espey, Adam Chapla; great granddaughter, McKenzie Chapla; siblings, Dix Colbert and Don Colbert and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 11, 2021 at 10 am at Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, NY 12211. Calling hours will be held on May 10, 2021 from 5-7pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery.