Mandatory referendum to decide term length change

DELMAR — Less than two dozen residents attended the Bethlehem Town Board’s public hearing to discuss extending two-year terms for its Town Supervisor, Highway Superintendent, and Town Clerk—but that small sample seems all in favor of it.

A proposed local law would extend each term from two to four years. An unofficial tally of those who spoke at the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, July 10, showed a 10 to 1 ratio in favor of extending the terms for these executive positions. However, the final decision will be made by the town’s 27,452 registered voters if the referendum is placed on the ballot this year. Town Board members are expected to decide whether to place it on the ballot with a vote next Wednesday, July 24.

“This is a significant issue,” Delmar resident John Chaplin said. “I think this issue is essentially about balance. Balancing the need for direct public input around the campaign cycle and accountability for our senior public servants, and giving those leaders time to implement their agenda and execute productive government.”

Proposed Local Law 3 of 2024 follows a change to state law that now aligns election cycles for local positions with even-numbered years. For example, Town Board members Joyce Becker and Tom Schnurr, who both introduced the proposal, will serve only three years before residents vote for their respective seats. They were voted in on an odd-numbered year last year. The proposal won’t change that.

Proponents argue frequent elections disrupt ongoing initiatives and longer terms would lead to more effective communication and responsiveness to residents’ concerns. Without the law, they also foresee a continuous campaign cycle from now until 2026 for the three executive positions. Each was elected last November, with their terms expiring next year. To comply with the new state mandate, voters will have to choose again in 2026.

“I am very, very much aware of the time it takes away from everything else that people do,” Eileen Coffey said. Her husband, former Town Board member Dan Coffey, campaigned three times in three years. An unsuccessful run in 2017 was followed by a campaign win in 2018 to fill a vacated board seat with one year remaining. He then secured a full four-year term after winning as an incumbent the next year. “I think it could really be helpful as a voter who pays attention. I think that four years makes sense to me as well.”

Other speakers expressed support, citing improved governance, reduced campaign burdens, and better long-term planning and project implementation. One speaker opposed the change, emphasizing the importance of term limits for accountability.

According to the Municipal Home Rule Law of New York State, any proposed change in term length requires a mandatory referendum, allowing residents to vote on whether to extend the term lengths.

Colonie town residents approved a similar measure two years ago, extending the term of their town supervisor from two to four years. Board members shared how it takes an incumbent the better part of a year to run for office. And with Primary Day moved from September to June, a two-year supervisor must prepare for challengers that much sooner.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Even Year Election Law in late December 2023, which moves county and town elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years to reduce voter fatigue and increase voter turnout. Hochul argued that this change promotes a more inclusive democracy and saves taxpayer dollars by aligning local elections with traditional election cycles. Voter turnout data supports this, with significantly higher participation in even-numbered years.

However, the law has faced opposition from eight counties that have filed lawsuits against the state, claiming it violates Article IX of the New York Constitution, which grants local governments authority over their election schedules. The lawsuits, filed by counties including Onondaga, Nassau, and Rockland, argue the law infringes on local autonomy and was not enacted as a special or general law, exceeding the Legislature’s authority.

The counties also cite historical and legal precedents, noting their charters, established before 1963, set local elections for odd-numbered years. Some counties, like Nassau, argue that their election schedules were set by referendum and can only be changed through a similar process.