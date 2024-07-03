Kindlon Wins with 54.9% of the Vote,

Soares Yet to Concede Support from Key Democrats and Local Committees Boosts Kindlon

Controversy Over $23,000 Bonus Plagues Incumbent Soares

ALBANY — Lee Kindlon, the longtime defense attorney who challenged incumbent David Soares in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, declared himself the winner after unofficial results rolled in Tuesday night, June 25.

Kindlon will appear on November’s ballot as the Democratic Party representative for Albany County District Attorney after garnering 54.9 percent of 21,394 votes, according to an online report provided by the Albany County Board of Elections.

As of Tuesday night, Soares had yet to concede defeat.

Despite his five terms in office, Soares appeared to fall out of favor with area Democrats after granting himself a $23,000 salary bonus. His primary opponent received overwhelming support from within the party this year, earning endorsements from State Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymembers Pat Fahy and Phil Steck, County Executive Dan McCoy, and County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham, among others.

Kindlon also received support from local party committees, including those in Bethlehem, Colonie, Guilderland, and New Scotland.

Soares appeared before a joint county legislature hearing in February to address the controversy over the $23,000 salary bonus he gave himself from a state grant. Facing increasing pressure, Soares announced he would return the money, attributing the situation to a personal political attack.

The bonus stemmed from increased funding for the Aid to Prosecution Grant, which rose from $176,000 to $943,000. Soares asserted that the funds were intended for one-time bonuses, not permanent salary increases, and claimed his office was unaware of any legal issues until notified by County Comptroller Sue Rizzo’s office on January 30.

Soares detailed the timeline of events, including his securing of a sixth-term nomination from the Albany County Democratic Executive Committee In January and media coverage of the grant money story in early February. He lost the Democratic committee’s endorsement less than two weeks later and subsequently arranged to return the bonus.

The total recoverable amount of $44,051.32 includes the bonus, taxes, and longevity payments, which Soares said were also given to previous district attorneys.

Rizzo refuted Soares’ claims, stating she followed due process in referring the matter to state agencies and initiating an investigation. County legislator Jeffrey Kuhn declared Soares’ actions illegal. Steck highlighted Soares’ failure to file required campaign finance disclosure forms since 2021.

Romero wins Democratic Primary for 109th Assembly Seat

Common Councilor Gabriella Romero emerged victorious in a highly contested Democratic primary for New York’s 109th State Assembly seat.

Romero won a six-way race among area Democrats vying for Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s seat. The incumbent announced earlier that she would run for state Senate, coveting the position now held by Senator Neil Breslin, who is retiring.

“I am feeling humbled, excited, and honored this morning while reflecting on this hard-won campaign. I could not have done it without my incredible team,” Romero shared in a statement. “This race was unique in that every other candidate is an elected official. How beautiful it is that I will be able to continue working, collaborating, and fighting with each of them to win in November and fight for change in the 109th Assembly District.”

The 109th district includes the city of Albany, the Town of New Scotland, and southern Guilderland.

The 31-year-old public defender declared victory after securing nearly 30 percent of the vote Tuesday night. She had emphasized addressing the housing crisis as a top priority in her campaign. She won with additional support from the progressive Working Families Party.

Ginnie Farrell had earned an endorsement from the incumbent Fahy, but that was not enough to overcome her opponent. Like Romero, she was one of four common councilors in the race. She finished second with 20.7 percent of the vote. Owusu Anane, finished with 14 percent, while Jack Flynn earned 7.8 percent of the vote.

Dustin Reidy, one of two county legislators pursuing the party nod for the 109th district, finished third in the race with 16.7 percent of the vote. The other legislator, Andrew Joyce, earned 8.8 percent.

Romero will now face Republican Alicia Purdy in the general election this November, in a race that will determine who represents residents in Albany, and the towns of Guilderland and New Scotland.

In the 107th district, Chloe Pierce beat Kent Sopris for the party line on November’s ballot, earning 52.8 percent of the vote on Tuesday night.

“This campaign has been one of the best experiences of my life and I cannot express my gratitude enough for the opportunity to run for our district,” Pierce shared.

in a statement. “Every person I have met along the way, every conversation, and every endorsement or word of encouragement has had such a positive impact on this campaign and me as a person. I couldn’t have done this without y’all!”

The 107th district comprises a majority of Rensselaer County and portions of Albany, Washington, and Columbia counties.

Pierce will face Republican Scott Bendett in November.