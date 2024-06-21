Town Board appoints Theresa Egan on interim basis to replace departing Town Judge Ryan Donovan until end of 2024

DELMAR – On June 26, the Town of Bethlehem Town Board will vote to replace outgoing Town Judge Ryan Donovan with former Town Supervisor and Town Judge Terri Egan. Upon Judge Donovan’s July 31 resignation, Egan will serve as interim judge until a candidate is chosen in November’s general election and installed in office on January 1.

Donovan, after 18 years in office, is resigning to focus on his law practice.

According to Town Supervisor David VanLuven, the Town Board intentionally chose a candidate who agreed not to seek election in November.. “We wanted to appoint a judge who would be focused on being a judge during the interim period,” VanLuven said. “We also didn’t want someone getting up to speed on being a judge.”

Egan was the Board’s unanimous choice. “Terri has demonstrated a track record of success as a town judge, knows the job and the criminal and traffic court sides,” VanLuven said. “We are proud and happy to have someone of her experience stepping in to fill this role.”

Egan, a lifelong resident of Bethlehem, will return to the judge’s bench she held from 1998 until mid-2003, when she stepped down to run for Supervisor.

She served as Town Supervisor until in April 2007 when she moved to state service, working as NYS Department of Motor Vehicles’s Acting Commissioner and the NYS Department of Health’s Deputy Commissioner for over a decade until retiring in 2021.

Retirement did not stick. Egan worked as President of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce since July 2022.

Egan said her Chamber position was supposed to last only one year, but turned into two. When offered the opportunity to become Town Judge again she had to do it.

“This is taking me back to my roots. I am happy to bring it full circle and appreciate the Town Board giving me this opportunity,” Egan said. “It’s just a bonus that I think it is the best job ever.”

Teri Spina, who Egan described as “awesome” took over as Chamber president on June 17.

Egan has no interest in running for judge in November. She said the interim judgeship was perfect for her because “I have done the job before, I will have less of a learning curve.”

She plans to ensure “the court and all its proceedings continue seamlessly and uninterrupted.” She acknowledged that some things, like bail reform, have changed since she last was Town judge, but said she has kept up with those changes. “I am sure I will be ready to hit the ground running,” Egan said. “My job is to continue to dispense justice equally across the board and keep operations running until a new town judge is elected and takes office in January.”

Egan said once the new judge is installed, she will spend time with her family and enjoy retirement. “As we sit here today, that is the plan,” Egan said. “I haven’t worked out retirement yet, so I’m going to give it another try.”