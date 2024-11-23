LATHAM– A local woman and man were taken into custody near a credit union branch at 12:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 for an incidents of credit card fraud that took place in October.

According to reports, Angelina Bovia, 40,and Bobby Whitaker, 56, both of Latham, used credit cards without authorization and pretended to be the owner of the card.

Bovia was charged with conspiracy-fourth degree-credit card, a felony, and identity theft-third degree, a misdemeanor. Whitaker was charged with grand larceny-credit card, a felony,

Bovia was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. Whitaker was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 20. According to State law, judges cannot set bail for grand larceny.

Warrant and two larcenies

COLONIE–A 20-year-old Albany Woman was turned over to Colonie police on Monday, Nov. 4 for an arrest warrant for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in December 2022 and police charged her with two additional larcenies, one in 2022 and another in August.

According to reports, Yavae Bennett was charged with grand larceny-forth degree, a felony for a December 2022 incident at TJ Maxx in Latham and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident at Kohl’s on Central Avenue on August 21.

Bennett was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Menacing and weapon

COLONIE–Colonie police responded to a Warwick Avenue residence for an incident on Monday, Nov. 4 at 4:13 p.m. and arrested a Florida man on weapons charges.

According to reports, Lavar Houtman, 38, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing-second degree-weapon, a misdemeanor. Houtman was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Pair for forged check

LATHAM–A Schenectady man and a woman from Lousianna were found to be in possession of a forged check at the Sunmark branch on Troy Schenectady Road on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

According to reports, Kaseem Washington, 49, was taken into custody at the credit union and Averil Hall-Lewis, 43, of Bossire City, La, was arrested in Niskayuna. Both were charged with possession of a forged instrument, identity theft and attempted grand larceny, all felonies.

They was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Organized phone theft

LOUDONVILLE–Colonie police arrested a pair of migrants on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:05 p.m. after they were caught stealing new cell phones delivered to a residence on Brinker Way.

According to police, Diana Sernaperez, 25, and Maria Andrede Marquez, 26, both listed as living in Albany, were found in possession of packages containing cell phones that were delivered from the residence.

Sernaperez is from Columbia and Andrede Marquez is from Venezuela. Police said that they believe the pair had knowledge that the package was to be delivered to that address and arrived to intercept it. An investigation into how they got the information is ongoing. Police do not believe it is a random theft.

Both were charged with grand larceny, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry. The judge is not able to set bail for the charges due to state law.

Crash, DWAI, child in car

LOUDONVILLE–Colonie police responded to a single vehicle personal injury crash on Loudon Road on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and allege the driver was impaired by drugs. Police also found a child under 16 in the vehicle.

According to reports, at 5:26 p.m. the vehicle failed to keep right and crashed. An investigation found the driver, Katrina Post, 36, of Halfmoon, was determined to be impaired. She was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital to be treated and a blood draw was ordered.

Post was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs-Leandra’s law, and acting in a manner to injure a child, reckless endangerment and DWAI-Drugs-first offense, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for failing to keep right.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 18.

Sex offender violation

COLONIE– Eric Lozo, 41, of Cohoes, turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, Nov. 7 for a sex offender registry violation.

He was charged with a felony violation and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 20 and released.

Warrant and five larcenies

COLONIE–Colonie police responded to LL Bean at Colonie Center for a larceny in progress on Thursday, Nov. 7 and found the subject to be wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in June for other charges.

According to reports, Kleotis King, 33, of Albany, was very busy at local stores allegedly stealing items. He was charged with five additional larcenies, two at Market 32 on Central Avenue on September 22 and October 18 (grand larceny), two at LL Bean on October 25 and November 7, and one at TJ Maxx in Latham on October 24.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Trespassing, felony DWI and fights officers

COLONIE–Colonie police responded to check a subject who was allegedly trespassing on department property on Thursday, Nov. 7 and found more than that.

According to reports, at 4:43 p.m., Khoozan Irani, 41, of Loudonville, was impaired by alcohol and fought with police during the investigation. After it was completed he piled up more charges.

Irani was charged with felony DWI because he had a prior conviction within 10 years. Additionally he was charged with criminal trespass-third degree-enclosed structure, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and harassment-physical contact, a violation.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Accident and DWAI-Drugs

LOUDONVILLE–A Latham man was involved in a property damage accident on Thursday, Nov. 7 and was found to be impaired by drugs. It was not his first time.

According to reports, at 7:42 p.m. Andrew Iannone, 37, was driving a vehicle that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Delatour and Watervliet Shaker Roads. Upon interviewing Iannone, officers found that he had slurred speech and poor motor coordination. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

Iannone has a prior conviction for alcohol or drug related driving within the last 10 years and was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on November 18 and released.

Three larcenies

COLONIE–Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Sunday, Nov. 10 for a larceny in progress.

According to reports, when they arrived loss-prevention employees had successfully detained Rance White, 51, of Schenectady, for allegedly leaving the store without paying for $724 worth of merchandise.

An investigation connected White to two other larcenies, one at Macy’s on August 17 where he allegedly took $1,000.90 worth of merchandise and at TJ Maxx in Latham on July 11.

White was charged with grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant arrests this week

Salvadore Hardy, 64, who is homeless, was the subject of a check-a-subject call on November 5 at 1:33 a.m. and found to have outstanding warrants from Amsterdam and Troy. He was turned over to Troy police.

Nicholas Sapienza, 35, of Ravena, was brought to Colonie by Cohoes police for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in September. He was arraigned by Judge David Green.

Megan Couture, 27, of Averill Park, was arrested by Cohoes police for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in October. She was also charged for not returning a rented U-Haul in January. She was arraigned by Judge David Green.

Keatessa Neeley, 34, who is homeless, was taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 10 for an outstanding warrant from State Police. She was transported to meet troopers.

Taylor Burns, 27, of Watervliet, was taken into custody at the Howard Johnsons on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for an outstanding felony warrant from East Greenbush. She resisted arrest and was charged with that as well. Burns was transported to meet officers from that department.

Jesse Berry, 56, of Schenectady, was the subject of a check the welfare call at the USA gas station on Central Avenue and was found to have a felony arrest warrant from Schenectady. He was transported to meet officers from that department.