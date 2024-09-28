DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a gray 2006 Honda Accord traveling east on Delaware Avenue without plate lamps and performed a traffic stop on Friday, Sept. 13, at 12:09 a.m.

According to reports, the driver, Margaret Francis, 56, of Albany, provided her license, but a check revealed it was suspended.

The officer observed a clear plastic bag with a brown substance in the center console. Francis stated that it contained hallucinogenic mushrooms she had just purchased.

Francis said she had just picked up the passenger and did not know her. A check identified the passenger as Danyella Pope, 30, who is homeless.

Pope was found to be wanted by Guilderland police, and both women were taken into custody.

A search of the car uncovered a quantity of crack cocaine in a backpack on the passenger-side floor.

Francis was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for inadequate lamps.

Pope was processed on the warrant and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Both women were given appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and were released.

Warrant and warrant

DELMAR – On Tuesday, Sept. 17, a Round Rock, Texas, woman turned herself in to Bethlehem police at 1:09 p.m., but she was wanted elsewhere.

According to reports, Aime Jackson, 47, was processed and arraigned for charges in Bethlehem. However, a check of her name and date of birth revealed she was also wanted by New York State Police.

She was later handed to State Police.

Felony drug charges

GUILDERLAND – On Monday, Sept. 16, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Western Avenue and Arlene Avenue in the Town of Guilderland for a traffic violation.

According to reports, during the investigation, the operator of the vehicle, identified as Dustin R. Cole, 30, of Rotterdam, was found in possession of approximately an ounce and a half of crack cocaine and 23 grams of MDMA. The drugs were intended for distribution based on their weight and packaging.

Cole was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, as well as traffic violations.

He was transported to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be arraigned in Guilderland Town Court.