Two more threats called in Thursday evening

Football team receives another threat in latest call

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department received two additional anonymous phone calls Thursday evening threatening gun violence at Bethlehem Central High School.

The calls, received at 8:01 p.m. and 8:03 p.m., targeted the high school and its football team, with threats of violence set for Friday, Sept. 13. These incidents follow three similar threats earlier in the week.

Bethlehem Central School District announced on its website that all schools will remain open on Friday. According to the statement, the district will take heightened safety measures, including an increased police presence and precautionary protocols across all schools.

To ensure student and staff safety, the district said the Bethlehem Police Department will deploy additional officers to the high school and middle school, with expanded patrols assigned to all elementary schools. All schools will operate under a precautionary lockout, meaning exterior doors will remain locked throughout the day, and access will be restricted to the main entrance for all visitors, including employees. Instructional activities will continue as scheduled, but outdoor recess and physical education classes will be suspended.

At Bethlehem Central High School, students will undergo backpack checks upon arrival. Additionally, all afterschool and evening activities are suspended until further notice.

Superintendent Jody Monroe addressed the community’s concerns in a message sent to BCSD families and staff, acknowledging the heightened anxiety following the recent threats. Monroe emphasized the district’s commitment to collaborating with the Bethlehem Police Department to identify the source of the threats. However, as of now, the responsible individuals have not been identified.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the school went into lockdown after a threat was directed specifically toward activities outside, including the school’s football team. Following the lockdown, Monroe praised the students for their composure during the incident.

“I want to commend our outstanding students for their ability to remain calm under difficult circumstances. They followed directions and supported one another during a tough afternoon,” Monroe wrote. “Parents and guardians were also extraordinary in their cooperation, patience, and understanding.”

Monroe also urged families to follow official updates from the district, which will be posted on ParentSquare and the district website, and to be cautious about information shared on social media to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The district opted to cancel Thursday’s after-school activities following Wednesday’s lockdown. Teams scheduled to travel to other schools continued with their games, but Bethlehem Central did not host any games on Thursday.

Counselors will be available in every building to support students and staff, and all safety protocols outlined in the districtwide safety plan will be strictly followed. The district continues to work closely with law enforcement, with the safety and well-being of students and staff remaining a top priority.

Anyone with information related to the threats is encouraged to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973 or call 911.